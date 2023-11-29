EU's Borrell: Turkiye Can Play A Role In The Middle East Peace Process

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell Wednesday emphasized that Turkiye plays an important role and is ready to engage with Turkey on the Middle East Peace Process.

"Turkiye is playing an important role in almost every conflict. We see Turkiye in Libya, we see Turkiye in Somalia.

I even see Turkiye engaging on the issue of Venezuela. So Turkiye can play a role in the Middle East Peace Process," he told a press conference in Brussels after presenting a report on the state of play of EU-Turkiye relations.

"We know its position, strongly supporting the cause of the Palestinians. And we are ready to engage with Turkiye and all relevant actors in the area," he said.

Borrell said the EU is in discussions with the representatives of the Muslim and Arab world adding, "we are also ready to discuss with Turkiye which can be the way for political negotiations that could lead to the Two-State solution."

The report outlines the state of play of EU-Turkiye relations in key areas and sets out recommendations, aiming to advance relations in a strategic and forward-looking manner, in the current fast changing, geopolitical and security environment.

Borrell said the 27-member bloc clearly has a strategic interest to develop a mutually beneficial relationship with Turkiye and maintain a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

It is now for the European Leaders to give further guidance on how we take forward our engagement with Turkiye, he added. (end)

