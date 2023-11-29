European Envoys, Ambassadors Voice Concern Over Rise Of Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BUSSELS, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- A large number of Coordinators, Special Representatives, Envoys and Ambassadors in Europe issued a joint statement Wednesday expressing concern over the rise of Islamophobia in the Western world.

"In the current geopolitical context, hate crimes, hate speech, and threats to civil liberties and freedom of peaceful assembly have multiplied worldwide.

Muslim and Jewish communities have become targets of physical and verbal attacks, they feel more and more unsafe and threatened, online and offline" said the joint statement.

"International organizations have recognized that discrimination and hatred of Muslims following terrorist attacks can rise to epidemic proportions. We are deeply concerned with such developments and express solidarity with our fellow Muslim citizens," they said.

"We collectively denounce all forms of bias, discrimination, and hatred against Muslims and those perceived to be belonging to this group, including members of Arab or Palestinian Christian groups, Sikhs, as well as other racial or religious minorities," they said.

They expressed support to the action of the national authorities of European countries to fight racism and discrimination and called on them to spare no effort to ensure the safety of Muslim communities, whether it is in places of worship, workplaces, schools, or their homes.

They also urged the public safety and law enforcement agencies to remain alert to incidents of hate crimes and hate motivated violence against Muslims and to implement relevant international and national norms.

"The way forward is through respectful dialogue underpinned by our shared democratic values and respect for human rights," it stressed. (end)

