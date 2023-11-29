OIC Chief Supports Palestinians' Rights To Defend Fair Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha affirmed Wednesday his firm position and absolute backing to the Palestinian people's rights to defend their territories, sanctities, dignity and fair issue.

In a statement to the OIC Secretariat, Taha added that marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, on November 29, coincides with an unprecedented Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories in a blatant violation of international law and the relevant UN resolutions.

The statement stressed the OIC position on the resolution issued by the joint Arab and Islamic summit hosted by Riyadh on November 11 regarding the danger of continued Israeli aggression on Palestinian people that threatens security and stability in the region.

The statement underlined the necessity for international community to assume its responsibilities towards the need of fully and immediately stopping this aggression as it is a war and a war crime against humanity.

He called for ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid and basic needs to the Strip and providing international protection to Palestinians.

The absence of justice and international legitimacy, and double standard encouraged the Israeli occupation forces to continue their crimes and managed to avoid punishment, it noted.

The statement called for re-activating available international judicial mechanisms and international justice path to prevent the Israeli occupation from committing further crimes and ensures holding it accountable for all crimes it committed against Palestinians.

The statement affirmed the organization's absolute rejection of the occupation's plans aiming at forced displacement and ethical cleansing of Palestinian people.

It emphasized that all occupied Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem City are one geographical unit.

The statement rejected any illegal measures aimed at changing Jerusalem City's geographical and demographic status, and isolating it from its Palestinian surroundings.

Therefore, it called for practical and effective measures to implement the relevant United Nations resolutions, mainly the UN Security Council Resolution No. (2334), within the framework of backing efforts and opportunities to achieve peace.

The statement renewed the call of OIC for effective international parties to enhance joint efforts for a political path under the patronage of multilateral parties that ensures ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)

