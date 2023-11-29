US Designates Financial Facilitators Of Iranian Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State announced sanctions on over 20 individuals and entities involved in a financial facilitation network that benefits Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics ( MODAFL), the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS), and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

"Iran's commodity sales, carried out through a network of foreign-based front companies, provide revenue that helps the regime to continue its support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hizballah," the Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

"Iranian military entities and their business partners enable these sales and exploit the international financial system to recoup the revenue.

"The Iranian regime uses this illicit revenue to support conflict and spread terror throughout the Middle East," Miller noted.

"The United States will continue to disrupt Iran's funding support for terrorists," he added.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) confirmed the move, saying, "Iran generates the equivalent of billions of dollars via commodity sales to fund its destabilizing regional activities and support of multiple regional proxy groups, including Hamas and Hizballah."

MODAFL, the AFGS and the IRGC-QF utilize intricate networks of foreign-based front companies and brokers to enable these illicit commercial activities and exploit the international financial system, according to a press release from the Treasury.

"The IRGC-QF and MODAFL continue to engage in illicit finance schemes to generate funds to fan conflict and spread terror throughout the region," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

"The United States remains committed to exposing elements of the Iranian military and its complicit partners abroad to disrupt this critical source of funds," he affirmed.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority Executive Oder (E.O.) 13224, as amended.

MODAFL was designated pursuant to E.O. 13224 on March 26, 2019 for assisting, sponsoring or providing financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of, the IRGC-QF.

The IRGC-QF was designated pursuant to E.O. 13224 on October 25, 2007. (end)

