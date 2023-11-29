US GDP Grows By 5.2 Pct In Q3-2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The US real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 5.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday.

In the second quarter, real GDP increased 2.1 percent.

The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the "advance" estimate issued last month.

In the advance estimate, the increase in real GDP was 4.9 percent.

The update primarily reflected upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and state and local government spending that were partly offset by a downward revision to consumer spending.

Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised down (refer to "Updates to GDP").

The increase in real GDP reflected increases in consumer spending, private inventory investment, exports, state and local government spending, federal government spending, residential fixed investment, and nonresidential fixed investment. (end)

asj









MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107511338