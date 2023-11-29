Ambassador To Austria: Kuwait Plans To Adopt Circular Economy For Sustainability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is drawing up a plan to adopt circular economy in industrial process as part of the country's national vision for varied and sustainable economy, said Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria.

Ambassador Talal Al-Fassam, also Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the international organizations, made the statement during a speech he delivered before the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Vienna.

Al-Fassam stressed that Kuwait takes into consideration the UN Sustainable Development Goals as part of the country's vision.

Kuwait is working on reducing waste and pollution in a way that enhances environment sustainability and shows abidance of industry to social responsibility, he noted.

Of the plan's goals are increasing the number of industrial facilities which adopt circular economy, reducing supply chain costs in the long term, improving export potential for local manufacturing industry products, and designing policies and incentives to push private manufacturers to adopt circular economy principles, he elaborated.

The ambassador indicated that Kuwait has approved the national industrial strategy, which will contribute to creating appropriate conditions in order to improve competitiveness in the industrial sectors, achieve diversification and raise the share of the industrial sector in the country's gross domestic product.

He went to say that Kuwait welcomes the organization's initiatives and activities on environment and circular economy like Vienna Energy Forum and the events organized by UNIDO during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and the Climate Conference.

Additionally, Al-Fassam underlined the importance of food security and deliver it to all people safely, stressing the organization's key role in achieving sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the ambassador touched upon the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip, which targeted infrastructure, and cut off power, water and food sources in the Strip.

He called on international community to allow humanitarian aid into the Strip, and hold the perpetrators accountable for their crimes committed against Palestinian people. (end)

