Jordan's Stance On Israeli Aggression Against Gaza Is Advanced, Says Senate President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez said that Jordan is monitoring developments in the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip in light of the current truce, the cessation of Israeli aggression, and the transition of developments in the Gaza Strip from the battlefield to the negotiating table in Doha.Speaking in an interview with TRT, the Turkish TV station, on Wednesday, Al-Fayez said the Jordanian stance is advanced, beginning with the withdrawal of the ambassador and the consideration of the agreements negotiated with the occupying power by the Lower House, and progressing to the rest of the positions.Although Al-Fayez said that a truce was in effect at the moment, a closer examination of the Gaza Strip's initial Israeli aggression reveals that over 50 percent of the infrastructure was damaged, along with hospitals, schools, and places of worship being bombed and destroyed. Numerous martyrs perished, reaching a total of over 15,000 martyrs and almost 25,000 wounded. In addition to thousands of people trapped under rubble and hundreds more missing, there is a siege, hunger, and a lack of food and medical supplies. Hundreds of thousands of people were moved from northern to southern Gaza as a result of the brutal aggression."What is required following these humanitarian truces is a genuine halt of aggression, but sadly, I believe Israel is now prepared to continue its violent bombardment of Gaza once the truce expires," Al-Fayez added. "Negotiations are underway in Qatar to renew and extend the truce, as well as to reach a cease-fire and exchange of prisoners."Al-Fayez noted that the situation in Gaza is dire, and that Western support for Israel's aggression remains strong."Jordan has based its positions on its proximity to the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, especially given the historical ties between the Jordanian and Palestinian peoples. There was unity in the start of the 1950s, and the West Bank was part of Jordan's Hashemite Kingdom before the 1967 Israeli invasion," Al-Fayez explained."Our hearts, minds, and all of our resources are constantly with our Palestinian brothers as they fight for their fundamental rights," Al-Fayez reiterated.He went on to say that His Majesty King Abdullah has been relentless in his efforts and Arab and international trips since the beginning of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, in order to find a just solution to the Palestinian issue and allowing humanitarian aid to arrive, as well as to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's efforts through appearances with CNN, during which Her Majesty connected the dots and plainly revealed what Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people. In addition to the Foreign Minister's trips and his powerful Security Council address in favor of Palestine and condemnation of Israel's aggression and atrocities.According to Al-Fayez, Jordan's political, diplomatic, and media discourse was strong and clear, and Jordan was able to convey to the world the importance of immediately ending this barbaric aggression, as well as its assurance to the entire world that what is happening in Gaza is war crimes for which Israel must be held accountable.