Members Of Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Meet China FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- Foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim countries, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, on Wednesday held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, an official meeting with China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi.Taking part in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and the ministers of Egypt, Sameh Shukri, Palestine, Riyad al-Malki, Turkey, Hakan Fidan, and Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in their capacity as members of a ministerial committee tasked by a recent Arab-Islamic summit with following up on the situation in Gaza.The meeting was also attended by Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi; Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zambry Abdul Kadir, and the UAE Minister of State, Khalifa bin Shaheen Almarar, representative of the Arab group in the Security Council.The meeting tackled the developments in the Gaza Strip and its environs and the humanitarian truce which led to the release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners, in addition to efforts made to reach a sustainable ceasefire. The meeting also talked about how crucial it is that the Security Council's permanent members uphold their obligation to safeguard civilians and guarantee that international humanitarian law and other legal norms are followed.The members of the Ministerial Committee emphasized the significance of the international community using all practical measures to guarantee the security of relief corridors for the timely delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.The committee members reaffirmed their call for the restoration of a just, sustainable, and all-encompassing peace by putting international resolutions pertaining to the two-state solution into effect and granting the Palestinian people their right to the establishment of an independent, sovereign state modeled after June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The committee's members reiterated their demand that the international community take up its responsibility, rejecting any kind of selective application of international legal and moral standards, and defend the Palestinian people against crimes carried out against them by settler militias and occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.