Hamas Says Israeli Strikes Killed Three Detainees


11/29/2023 3:04:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, November 29 (Petra) -- The Israeli bombing of Gaza killed three Israeli detainees in the besieged enclave, according to a Hamas statement issued Wednesday.

