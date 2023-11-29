Hamas Says Israeli Strikes Killed Three Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, November 29 (Petra) -- The Israeli bombing of Gaza killed three Israeli detainees in the besieged enclave, according to a Hamas statement issued Wednesday.
