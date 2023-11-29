-->


Hamas Releases Two Russian Detainees


11/29/2023 3:04:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, November 29 (Petra) -- The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, announced Wednesday it had released two Russian detainees after "requests" of the Russian leadership.

