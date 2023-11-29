Jordan, UN Talk Israeli War In Gaza, Truce Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 29 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Majid Qatarneh, and the UN Under-Secretary-General, Jorge Moreira da Silva, discussed efforts to stop the war in Gaza.Qatarneh and da Silva discussed Wednesday ensuring the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.They agreed on increasing efforts to ensure the flow of aid to Gaza and ensure that vital facilities and hospitals in the coastal enclave continue to operate.The meeting focused on the "need" for the international community to stop the war and "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.