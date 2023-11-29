Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians In Jenin In Occupied West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, November 29 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Wednesday killed the two Palestinians of the Jenin Battalion after Israeli soldiers stormed Jenin in the occupied West Bank.The Israeli army announced the assassination of two prominent leaders in the Jenin camp, one of whom was the son of the Palestinian prisoner in Israel, Zakaria Zubaidi.The Israeli army accused the slain commander of the Jenin Battalion, Mohammad Zubaidi, of "large-scale terrorist operations" and involvement in "shooting operations in several areas."The Israeli army announced it had arrested 17 Palestinians on its list of wanted persons and seized weapons.