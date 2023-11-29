(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Municipality Team wins Title of the Cricket Competition of the 5th "Labor Sports Tournament"







Dubai Municipality Team has won the title of the cricket competition of the 5th edition of the 'Labor Sports Tournament', the biggest of its kind, which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai & Dubai Police, and under title 'Their Happiness is Our Goal'.



Participants in the 5th edition of the Tournament, which will continue up to 13th March 2024, compete in 11 sports competitions; these are: basketball, football, road race, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi.



The cricket competition took place at the Laborer Residential Area in Jebel Ali. Dubai Municipality gained 1st place, followed by Farnek Co. in the 2nd place and Dulsco Co. Team in the 3rd place. The competition was held with participation of 32 teams from various public & private entities, and it was watched by huge numbers of spectators.



Winners of the first three places besides winners of the individual titles in the cricket competition were honored cups & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, and representatives of DSC & Dubai Police. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the competition.



The various competitions of the Tournament continue throughout the upcoming weeks. In this regard, the volleyball competition will take place next week at the Sports Complex of Dulsco Co. with participation of female laborers for the time in the Tournament's history. The tug of war, arm wrestling, swimming, yoga & basketball competitions will all be held too.



The Tournament is taking place at 10 different locations; these are: Jebel Ali, Al-Quoz, Al-Jeddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4 and Al-Ghurair Residential Complex.



DSC organizes the 'Labor Sports Tournament' to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work, cement social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC's strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.



It is worth-mentioning that DSC has launched sports initiatives for laborers since 2010, under title 'The First Labor Sports Festival', with participation of thousands of laborers of various ages & multi-nationalities.



