Dubai's Charitable Preloved Clothes Chain Thrift For Good Pledges 100% Of Profits To Emergency Aid Relief In Palestine

Charitable second-hand clothes chain follows up Dh100,000 donation to Emirates Red Crescent Tarahum with fundraising approval and pledge to donate all profits to Gaza



Dubai, UAE; November 29th, 2023 – Thrift for Good, one of Dubai's most-loved second-hand clothing stores with shops on Palm Jumeirah and in the Times Square Centre, today announced it will donate 100 per cent of the profits from its two outlets to help the victims of the war in Palestine.

Founded in February 2020, Thrift For Good rehomes preloved items to reduce waste in Dubai and help children around the world. Earlier this month, founder Jennifer Sault confirmed the company donated Dh100,000 to the Emirates Red Crescent Tarahum campaign. Now, having secured fundraising approval from the UAE Government's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Sault confirmed all further profits within the company between now and December 17th will go to the Tarahum campaign.



“We have been watching the horrifying events happening in Gaza, including the suffering of so many children,” said Sault.“In times of adversity, it is crucial we come together as a community and extend our support to those in need. That is why we were determined to redirect our funds to Gaza and with this initiative, Thrift For Good can make a tangible impact. With the community's help, we can provide assistance where it is needed most.”

In partnership with Gulf For Good, for close to four years Thrift For Good has been raising charitable funds that sustainably change children's lives around the world in the area of poverty alleviation, health, and education. It achieves this by reselling quality clothing, shoes, and books and has so far contributed more than Dh2 million to charities in Lebanon, the Philippines, Tanzania, Peru, Kyrgyzstan, and various others.



At this critical moment for the Middle East, Thrift For Good is calling on the generosity of the Dubai community to stand up and make a meaningful difference. By leveraging its platform, it aims to provide essential aid to those affected by the conflict. The public can support this noble cause by either contributing their gently used clothing, shoes, jewellery, accessories, and books, volunteering to dedicate their time and skills to help manage the influx of items and support day-to-day operations, or by choosing Thrift For Good for their shopping needs. Every purchase directly contributes to the fund for victims in Gaza.

“Thrift For Good operates on a foundation of love, empathy, and the belief that small acts of kindness can create significant change,” Sault added.“Our two stores are determined to channel the collective goodwill of Dubai residents into tangible relief for the victims of the conflict.”



With many designer label dresses, shirts, suits, and shoes, as well as eye-catching jewellery and award-winning books, all starting at prices as low as Dh5, Thrift For Good is making a positive impact on the local community by promoting sustainable practices while supporting charitable causes.

