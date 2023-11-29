Amir And German President Discuss Regional And International Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various areas of joint cooperation.

During the discussions session held at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday, HH the Amir and HE the German President also discussed the most prominent current regional and international issues and developments, most notably developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. In this regard, HH the Amir stressed the importance of reaching a permanent ceasefire, protecting civilians, delivering humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, and finding solutions that guarantee the establishment of two states in accordance with international and UN resolutions.

HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials attended the session.

On the German side, it was attended by HE Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner, HE Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Office of the Federal President Ambassador Wolfgang Silbermann, HE Head of Crisis Affairs at the Federal Foreign Office Jens Jokisch, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

HH the Amir and HE the German President held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of HE the German President and his accompanying delegation.