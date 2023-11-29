Doha Forum To Be Held In December

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Doha Forum, one of the world's premier policy gatherings, reconvenes on December 10-11 at the Grand Sheraton Hotel.

The forums' 21st edition will bring together policymakers, world leaders, and experts from around the world under the theme 'Building Shared Futures'. At a time of unprecedented geopolitical dynamics, Doha Forum will welcome many notable guests under its core values of dialogue, diplomacy and diversity.

Building on the success of previous editions, Doha Forum will also facilitate in-depth discussions on a wider range of topics, including economic development, environmental sustainability, food security and artificial intelligence, while hosting several side events and discussions from its many partners.

Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences (PCOC), HE Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari, said: "Never before has it been of greater importance to gather the world's leaders and leading policy makers in the name of diplomacy, diversity and dialogue. We look forward to welcoming our guests to Doha for the forum's 21st edition and facilitating and encouraging discussions of critical significance to the world."

Those unable to attend the event will be able to register to watch the forum live online through the newly updated Doha Forum website , no matter where they are in the world, as well as keeping up to date with the agenda and those attending.

