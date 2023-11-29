Qatar National Library Organizes Variety Of Activities In December

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) is hosting in December various events and activities that include knowledge, history, patrimony and arts. Through these activities, visitors will be taken into a journey of discovery exploring the Qatari heritage and its rich history.

Starting from the diving journeys to extract pearls in the Gulf, the traditional weaving of Al Sadu, the family heritage collections, private museums, and traditional Qatari outfits to the history of the Arabic horses.



On 2 December, the library will organize a creative writing workshop for children as part of the 'Let's Write a Story' series.

On 3 December, the Library will launch a series of podcasts 'Interact with the Library' as part of the 3rd season under the title "A Journey into the World of Diving and Pearls in the Gulf".

The QNL Engage Podcast series returns on 10 December in a second episode titled "Rhythms of the Sea: Music and Diving in Qatar". QNL will wrap up this month's activities on 17 December with the last Podcast titled "The Lives of Women in the Gulf during the Diving Season."



On 4 December, traditional Qatari women's fashion will be the focus of a lecture by Nadia Al Manaei, a crafts and handicrafts instructor, who will discuss the aesthetic value of heritage and authenticity. Nadia will showcase the origins of the female traditional attire, the stages of its evolution, and various stitches and embroidery techniques used in these garments.



Additionally, QNL is holding a session on 5 December with historian Abdullah Al Muhannadi who will discuss his private collection, his passion for history and his drive to preserve traditional heritage.

On 6 December, QNL will take guests on a journey to learn about the history of horses in Qatar with a tour of Al Shaqab, where visitors will explore the facilities, delve into the history of equestrianism in Qatar, and learn about its cultural place in the community.



On 5, 6, and 7 December, the focus will turn to technology with an open house tour at the QNL Assistive Technology Center to highlight accessibility features and services, available AT devices and online resources that allow visitors to make full use of the library.



Traditional Qatari weaving, known locally as al sadu, will be the subject of a hands-on workshop designed exclusively for women on 13 December. Led by Zamelah Al Marri, the workshop will dive into the art of weaving wool, a traditional craft rooted in the Bedouin way of life.



Later in the day, the Library will host a panel discussion, highlighting the role of Qatari and Indonesian women in the STEM fields as part of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture.

The panel will feature Qatari and Indonesian female engineers and scientists who will share their journey to becoming professionals in their fields and who will provide advice for young adults aspiring to follow suit.



On 16 December, QNL will provide a captivating glimpse into social history, the journey of families and their rich cultural legacies.

Titled "The Memories in a Private Collection in Qatar: Al Jaber Family Archive," the seminar will highlight the Al Jaber family collection, a trove of rare books and documents that mirrors the scientific and cultural development witnessed by the people of Qatar.