President Of The Federative Republic Of Brazil Arrives In Doha

Doha: President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived on Wednesday evening in Doha on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Hamad International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Brazil HE Ahmed Mohamed Ali Mohamed Al Shaibani and Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the State of Qatar HE Marcelo Dantas.

