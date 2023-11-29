Prime Minister Participates In Meeting Of Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee With UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani took part in the meeting of the members of the Ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit with HE UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Also participating in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shukri, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine HE Riyad Al-Maliki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey HE Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of HE Indonesia Retno Marsudi, and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States HE Ahmed Aboul Gheit. T

he meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister of Malaysia HE Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, representative of the Arab group in the UN Security Council HE Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar.



The meeting focused on the developments in the Gaza Strip, the results of the humanitarian pause -particularly the release of a number of prisoners and hostages- and the efforts for reaching immediate ceasefire, in addition to the importance of the international community's role in fulfilling their responsibilities to protect civilians and ensure adherence to international law and international humanitarian law.



The meeting touched on the importance of implementing the resolutions issued by the United Nations regarding the security and protection of the Palestinian people from violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces, returning to the peace path by implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The members of the Ministerial Committee stressed the importance of the international community taking all effective measures to ensure the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, affirming their categorical rejection of all forms of blatant settlement and forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people. (QNA)