Three Qatar Armed Forces Aircraft Carrying Aid For Palestinians In Gaza Head To Egypt's Al Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El Arish: Three aircraft belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces arrived today in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 108 tons of aid, consisting of basic food supplies and shelter equipment, provided by the Qatar Fund For Development, the Qatar Olympic Committee, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, in preparation to be transported to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes sent to 30, carrying a total of 1,018 tons of aid.

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater received the aid at El Arish International Airport.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people subjected to difficult humanitarian conditions.