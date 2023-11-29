Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) Launches In-House Electronic Security Service, Revolutionising Project Delivery -...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) , a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build, and support services to deliver seamless, integrated, and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is pleased to announce the expansion of its capabilities with the launch of in-house Electronic Security services. This innovative move sets DPI apart in the industry, providing clients with a unique end-to-end solution that eliminates the disruption often associated with third-party security provision.

DPI's in-house Electronic Security capability revolutionises project delivery by offering clients enterprise security systems, which can be pre-configured and pre-installed to our end-to-end solutions, alongside other bespoke offerings. This will be integral to our comprehensive end-to-end solutions. In contrast to industry norms relying on third-party providers, DPI's pioneering approach ensures a seamless and unified experience for data centre operators.

This marks a distinctive Unique Selling Proposition (USP) within the data centre industry, as we believe that DPI is the only entity in our field with the capability to manage security in-house. Unlike traditional practices where, for many different reasons, security is still being installed at the project's conclusion, DPI's integrated approach incorporates security into the main general contractor contract delivery. This proactive strategy addresses typical project creep associated with Ready for Service Dates (RFSD), overcoming security issues, and ensuring on-time and on-budget project delivery, meeting the high standards expected by clients.

The driving force behind this strategic initiative is the appointment of Glenn Stephenson as Operations Director for Electronic Security. With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the security industry, Glenn brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of successful project management and operational leadership.

In his role as Operations Director, Glenn will spearhead the delivery of electronic security solutions for data centres across the EMEA region. As the ultimate escalation point for all operational matters, including financial and physical aspects, Glenn will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of projects. Additionally, he provides valuable support in Tender Returns and assists Project Managers with Final Account meetings.“I am very excited and proud to be chosen to direct this very important division within DPI,” said Glenn.“This really is a one-stop-shop for design, manufacturing, installation, security, and managed services. By having manufacturing capacity in-house, Datalec is poised to overcome security disruptions and issues, ensuring on-time and on-budget project delivery to the exacting standards clients expect.”

Datalec looks forward to continued success and growth under Glenn's leadership and is confident that his wealth of experience will contribute significantly to the company's strategic goals.

To learn more about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) visit .

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink