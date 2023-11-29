Gemoo Introduces Wordance: 100% FREE To Transform Plain Text Into Engaging Music-Synced Videos And Gifs In Minutes

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Gemoo, the developer of FocuSee , announced the launch of Wordance , a revolutionary AI-powered tool designed to empower users to create captivating music-synced videos and GIFs from plain text effortlessly. Whether for an indie hacker, startup team member, digital marketer, or content creator, Wordance is the go-to solution for generating attention-catching promo videos that resonate with the target audience. What's better, it's completely free for everyone to use.







Image Caption: Gemoo Introduces Wordance.

“We believe in the power of storytelling. As the world becomes increasingly digital, we see a need for a tool that can seamlessly transform words into visually captivating narratives,” said Morgan Kung, founder of Gemoo.“Wordance was born out of our passion for enabling everyone, regardless of their background or expertise, to create compelling videos that resonate with their audience. We aim to break down barriers to video creation, and we're excited to see Wordance take us one step forward.”

How Wordance Works in 3 Steps:

: Enter the text and select the perfect music from the extensive library. Let Wordance automatically adapt the visuals to match the rhythm of the music.: Modify font styles, background colors, and text animations, resize the canvas, add a brand logo, and even change the music.: Export the video in up to 4K resolution, as a GIF, or in MP4 format. And users can edit previous videos anytime to meet different usages. No need to start from scratch!

Feature Highlights of Wordance:

: The primary purpose of Wordance is to generate cool and catchy videos for everyone's project. But it doesn't stop there – it's also great to work as a video editor companion to create eye-catching video intros, outros, and transition scenes.: With the ability to automatically create music-synced text-based visuals, export to GIFs, and high-resolution videos, Wordance becomes an indispensable tool for effortlessly grabbing attention and boosting growth.: Add a custom brand logo to the videos, effectively increasing brand awareness among the target audience.

Learn more about Wordance or give it a try now:

Compatibility and Price:

Wordance is a web app that works on both Windows and macOS, and is 100% free to use. Get started here:

About Gemoo:

Gemoo is an innovative team on a mission to let everyone enjoy a fun, creative, and limitless experience of video creating, editing, and sharing. For more information:

