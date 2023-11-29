Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Hypertension Offering Selected By Blue Shield Of California

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, has been selected by Blue Shield of California to expand the nonprofit health plan's services. According to the announcement, Blue Shield of California is adding Dario's at-home solution for high blood pressure, or hypertension, that combines personalized health coaching and tech-enabled monitoring. The addition is part of Blue Shield of California's Wellvolution program, which was created to offer personalized solutions to address individual needs; Wellvolution offers at least one Spanish language program for each health need covered under the platform, including diabetes, weight management, mental health, tobacco cessation and hypertension. Dario's program is available in both English and Spanish, and features intelligent technologies combined with personal coaching support to help members track and reduce hypertension, while improving health behaviors. Blue Shield of

California

is committed to creating a healthcare system that is sustainably affordable; the organization is a tax-paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members.“Over 30% of Californians have hypertension,” said

DarioHealth chief medical officer Omar Manejwala, MD, in the press release.“By offering Dario for Hypertension through

Wellvolution at no additional cost, more Californians have the chance to improve their cardiovascular health, which directly correlates to instances of heart disease and stroke, both leading causes of death in

California.”

To view the full press release, visit



About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multichronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. The company's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers and providers of care as well as directly to consumers.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DRIO are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN