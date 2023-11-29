EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Heidelberg Pharma Announces Changes to the Executive Management Board

29.11.2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST

CEO Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand to retire His successor will be Prof. Dr. Andreas Pahl, Chief Scientific Officer Ladenburg, Germany, 29 November 2023 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Heidelberg Pharma AG and Managing Director of the subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH, is planning to retire at the beginning of February 2024 and step down from his positions. The Supervisory Board has appointed Prof. Dr. Andreas Pahl as CEO effective 1st February 2024. Mr. Pahl will also assume the role of Managing Director of the subsidiary. Prof. Pahl has been Head of Research & Development at Heidelberg Pharma since 2012 and has been a member of the Executive Board since 2016. He holds a doctorate in chemistry and previously worked in the pharmaceutical industry and in academic research and teaching for over 25 years. Dr. Schmidt-Brand has been with Heidelberg Pharma since 2001, first as Managing Director of the subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH and since 2012 as a member of the Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG. He will continue to support the company as a consultant. Prof. Christof Hettich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Schmidt-Brand for his many years of service on the Executive Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG. With great foresight, outstanding commitment and tireless dedication, he led the company for many years and transformed it from a research company into a drug developer. We are convinced that his successor, Prof. Pahl, will take on his new responsibilities with the same enthusiasm that he has shown as Chief Scientific Officer." Dr. Schmidt-Brand, CEO of Heidelberg Pharma AG, added: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me during more than 20 years of working together and for their support in enabling Heidelberg Pharma to focus early on the promising ADC technology. We have achieved a great deal with the team, and I am very proud to have played a key role in the transformation and development of this team. I wish my colleagues continued success in developing our ADC pipeline and shaping existing and new partnerships." About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer. Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at . ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA. Contact

