IMMOFINANZ delivers strong operating performance in Q1–3 2023

Strong growth in rental income and results of operations

Rental income rises by 79.4% to EUR

389.2

million

Strong like-for-like rental growth of 9.3%

Results of asset management increased by 92.2% to EUR

323.7

million

Result of operations improved by 77.6% to EUR

209.1

million

FFO

1 more than doubled, up 107.7% to EUR

214.4

million

Significant increase in cash and cash equivalents to EUR

831.5

million Very solid financial base with equity ratio of 50.0% and net LTV of 37.8%



KEY FIGURES (IN MEUR) Q1-3 2023 Δ IN % Q1-3 2022 Rental income 389.2 79.4 216.9 Results of asset management 323.7 92.2 168.4 Results of property sales -54.0 n. a. 5.0 Results of property development -6.9 10.7 -7.8 Results of operations 209.1 77.6 117.8 Revaluation results -219.5 n. a. 79.5 EBIT -1.4 n. a. 186.6 Financial results -99.2 n. a. 122.4 EBT -100.6 n. a. 308.9 Net profit/loss -105.9 n. a. 248.6 FFO 1 (before tax) 214.4 ≥ +100.0 103.2 The investment in S

IMMO was increased to 50% plus one share at year-end 2022. Therefore, the assets and liabilities held by S

IMMO have been included in the IMMOFINANZ consolidated financial statements since 31

December 2022, the income statement positions since Q1 2023.

IMMOFINANZ Group recorded strong growth in both rental income and operating results in the first three quarters of 2023 due to acquisitions, the full consolidation of S

IMMO and successful asset management. Rental income rose by 79.4% year-on-year to EUR

389.2

million; the results of asset management, at EUR

323.7

million, were even 92.2% higher than in the previous year. The results of operations increased to EUR

209.1

million and sustainable FFO

1 from the standing investment business more than doubled to EUR

214.4

million. “The results show that we are in a resilient position and are operating successfully with our strategy. Despite the challenging market environment, we performed strongly with acquisitions, the full consolidation of S

IMMO and our asset management and recorded significant growth in all operating key figures. We also continued to improve our financial basis, which puts us in a solid position for the future,” says Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board. At the same time, IMMOFINANZ Group also recorded market-related property write-downs of

EUR

-219.5

million, which were primarily related to low-yielding properties. As a result, net profit fell to

EUR

-105.9

million (Q1–3 2022: EUR

248.6 million) and earnings per share declined to EUR

-0.48 (Q1–3 2022: EUR

1.82). High occupancy, high rental income The property portfolio of IMMOFINANZ

Group included 501

properties with a combined value of EUR

7.8

billion. Of this total, EUR

7.3

billion represented standing investments with 3.3

million sqm of rentable space and a gross return of 7.0%. The occupancy rate remained high at 92.3% (31

December 2022: 92.9%). Like-for-like rental income (i.e., adjusted for acquisitions, completions and sales, excluding S

IMMO) rose significantly by 9.3% year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2023. The strategic sales programme to optimise the portfolio was successfully continued despite below-average transaction market activity. Property sales of approximately EUR

649

million (incl. S

IMMO) were concluded during the reporting period. Robust balance sheet IMMOFINANZ

Group had a very robust balance sheet structure as of 30

September 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to EUR

831.5

million (31

December 2022: EUR

684.7

million). The net loan-to-value ratio (net LTV) improved to 37.8% (31

December 2022: 40.7%) and the equity ratio rose to 50.0% (31

December 2022: 47.9%). Roughly 92% of financial liabilities are hedged against interest rate increases. The IFRS book value per share amounted to EUR

27.31 (31

December 2022: EUR

27.47). The EPRA NTA was EUR

28.50 (31

December 2022: EUR

29.82). Outlook Based on the results for the first three quarters of 2023, IMMOFINANZ Group expects FFO

1 from the standing investment business (before tax) to exceed EUR

275

million for the full year 2023.



The interim financial report of IMMOFINANZ AG for the first three quarters of the 2023 financial year as of 30

September

2023 will be available on the company's website under starting from 29

November 2023.



On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ Group is a commercial real estate corporation whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S

IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S

IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now fully consolidates this company. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 500 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR

7.8

billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:



For additional information contact: Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2291

M +43 (0)699 1685 7291 ...

... IMMOFINANZ

1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria



