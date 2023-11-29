|
PAUL Tech AG: Full interest payment made for bond
29.11.2023 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Mannheim, November 29, 2023 – PAUL Tech AG, a technology company specializing in the real estate industry, today made the interest payment in full and on time for the 7% 20/25 bond (ISIN DE000A3H2TU8/ WKN A3H2TU) to the paying agent.
About PAUL Tech AG
PAUL is the specialist for the digital transformation of the real estate industry. PAUL Tech AG has initiated a change process and is using artificial intelligence to make existing buildings CO2-neutral with minimal investment and no loss of comfort for residents. Investors and operators rely on PAUL to make their properties fit for the future and competitive.
