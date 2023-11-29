EQS-News: PAUL Tech AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

PAUL Tech AG: Full interest payment made for bond

29.11.2023 / 19:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P R E S S I N F O R M A T I O N Corporate News

PAUL Tech AG: Full interest payment made for bond Mannheim, November 29, 2023 – PAUL Tech AG, a technology company specializing in the real estate industry, today made the interest payment in full and on time for the 7% 20/25 bond (ISIN DE000A3H2TU8/ WKN A3H2TU) to the paying agent.



Disclaimer: This document and its contents do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities. A public offer of securities of PAUL Tech AG does not take place and is not intended. The distribution of this document may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of the relevant jurisdiction.

Press contact

Kristina Klehr

Press Officer

















































Theodor-Heuss-Anlage 12

68165 Mannheim



Phone:

+49 (0)621 - 92100165

E-Mail:

... About PAUL Tech AG PAUL is the specialist for the digital transformation of the real estate industry. PAUL Tech AG has initiated a change process and is using artificial intelligence to make existing buildings CO2-neutral with minimal investment and no loss of comfort for residents. Investors and operators rely on PAUL to make their properties fit for the future and competitive. -p





29.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: PAUL Tech AG Theodor-Heuss-Anlage 12 68165 Mannheim Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3H2TU8 WKN: A3H2TU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1784883



End of News EQS News Service