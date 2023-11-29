EQS-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Metalcorp Group: Voting without meeting achieves very high approval rates but falls just short of required quorum; 2nd noteholders' meeting scheduled for 18 December 2023 in Frankfurt am Main

29.11.2023 / 19:26 CET/CEST

Metalcorp Group: Voting without meeting achieves very high approval rates but falls just short of required quorum; 2nd noteholders' meeting scheduled for 18 December 2023 in Frankfurt am Main



Luxembourg, 29 November 2023 – Metalcorp Group S.A. announces that according to the notary public acting as chairman of the vote, the voting without meeting regarding the 2021/2026 Notes (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) (the“Notes”) reached approximately 45.6% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes with over 99% of votes in favour to each of the four agenda items. However, despite this excellent result, the attendance fell just short of the quorum of 50% of the outstanding Notes required for a voting without meeting. Accordingly, the company will invite the noteholders to a 2nd noteholders' meeting, which is scheduled to take place on 18 December 2023 in Frankfurt am Main in the form of a physical meeting. The required quorum in the 2nd

noteholders' meeting will be 25% of the outstanding Notes which is already more than covered by the holdings of the members of the ad hoc group of noteholders who entered into a lock-up agreement with the company regarding their votes. The invitation is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 30 November 2023 and will be available for download on the company website under“Investor Area / Noteholder voting 2021/2026 Notes”. The agenda and proposed resolutions will remain the same as for the voting without meeting.



About Metalcorp Group S.A.:

Metalcorp Group is a diversified global service provider in the metals and minerals industry including procurement, marketing, mining, and processing of such products. The business activities are divided into the Aluminium and Bulk and Ferrous Sub-Group and the Metals & Concentrates Sub-Group. The 2021/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3) and the 2017/2023 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) are traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG (“Freiverkehr” of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange).



