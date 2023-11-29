BRICS Chamber Unveils Weekly Mentorship Programme For Women Entrepreneurs, Professionals

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN) The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) on Tuesday announced the launch of the BRICS CCI WE Global Women Leadership Programme for women professionals and entrepreneurs from BRICS nations and other friendly countries.

It will be a three-month hybrid programme with weekly sessions and successful participants will receive a certification from BRICS CCI.

Around 25 women professionals and entrepreneurs, having at least two years of work experience as a professional or entrepreneur

from BRICS and other friendly countries will be a part of the programme.

The programme involving a mentorship cum learning module will focus on enhancing women's leadership skills, foster global connections, and gain insights from professionals and global leaders.



Applicants would be charged an introductory fee of USD 120. The programme will start in December 2023 and will be held on every Wednesday and Saturday.



Among mentors part of the programme would be Kalpana Sharma, Former Additional Secretary, Lok Sabha, Parliament of India, Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai Office; Nicole Nguyen, Co-founder of APAC DAO, Vietnam; Jenny Chen, Founder & CEO, A&J Consulting International; Noopur Jhunjhunwala, Trustee & Co-founder, Changeinkk; Nidhi Goyal, Managing Partner- Avinav Consulting, and more.

Announcing the programme,

Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE

said,“The BRICS WE Global Women Leadership Programme signifies BRICS CCI's commitment to advancing women's leadership in the global business landscape. It aims to offer participants access to world-class mentorship, training, and resources. We invite aspiring women leaders to join us on this empowering journey of growth, knowledge, and inspiration.”



The programme assumes significance amid the government's vision to boost women entrepreneurship. However, as of July 2023, out of over 2 crore businesses registered, only 19.43 per cent were owned by women, as per data shared in the Rajya Sabha by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State in the MSME Ministry.

(KNN Bureau)