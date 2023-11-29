UP Provided 39 Lakh Jobs In MSME, Industries Dept In 1 Years: Cabinet Min

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Nov 29 (KNN) Approximately 39 lakh jobs were created across MSME and industries department in UP in the past one year, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' informed the House on Tuesday.

Responding to questions by legislators Man Singh Yadav and Ashutosh Sinha, he shared that over 6 lakh MSMEs were registered in UP as on September 30.

Collectively they provided jobs to 38,91,062 youths.

Apart from this, employment opportunities have been provided to 47,916 people in 269 units in the industries department.

In response to another question, Nandi said over 19,058 MoUs were signed during the Global Investors Summit which translated into investment proposals worth Rs 38.50 lakh crore.

He added that the target was to hold a groundbreaking ceremony with investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore. Against this goal, investment proposals worth more than Rs 7 lakh crore have been prepared for the bhoomi pujan.

