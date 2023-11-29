SGCCI Partners With KCCI To Boost Food Processing Industry In South Gujarat

(MENAFN- KNN India) Surat, Nov 29 (KNN)

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) inks MoU With Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to enhance the food processing industry in South Gujarat.

This strategic alliance aims to foster robust industrial ties, enabling food processors in South Gujarat to expand sales avenues and forge partnerships with KCCI members nationwide.

Ramesh Vaghasia, President of SGCCI, highlighted that this collaboration with KCCI will provide a platform for industrialists associated with the food processing industry in South Gujarat, notably Surat, to engage with KCCI members and enhance the promotion of their products.

Vaghasia emphasized that the joint efforts of both chambers of commerce will entail organizing developmental programs tailored for the food processing industry.“These initiatives will focus on guiding entrepreneurs regarding government schemes, subsidies, and global export opportunities,” he said.

Speaking about the SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84 project's objectives, Vaghasia underscored its aim to fortify the Indian economy. He shed light on the creation of an online international portal under this project, specifically designed to augment exports.

Dhaval Rawal, Chairman of Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reiterated their commitment to connecting KCCI members nationwide with the Mission 84 project. He emphasized their concerted efforts to ensure maximum benefits accrue to the food processing industry through this collaboration.

(KNN Bureau)