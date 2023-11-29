Investornewsbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF), Abbotsford Ink Five-Year Waste-Processing Agreement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, has been awarded a new five-year agreement with the City of Abbotsford. The agreement calls for EverGen to process all of the city's organic waste through to its curbside collection program at the company's Pacific Coast Renewables (“PCR”) facility. EverGen projects the total of organic waste to be 16,000 tonnes annually. According to the announcement, the agreement notes that the waste will be processed at a 40% increased average price and will include the completion of composting infrastructure upgrades.

Upgrades include a new aerated flooring system, temperature monitoring equipment, the construction of stormwater diversion infrastructure, and advanced automation and improvements to compost blowers. In addition, the company noted that it has signed a strategic compost marketing agreement with a third-party vendor to manage the distribution of all soil produced at Pacific Coast Renewables. The contract streamlines logistical operations at the facility and is projected to result in significant cost reductions as well as a 90% reduction in disposal costs associated with byproducts of the composting process.“We are excited to continue our partnership with the city of Abbotsford in managing their organic waste,” said EverGen CEO and president Mischa Zajtmann in the press release.“With our recently completed composting upgrades at the Pacific Coast Renewables facility, we have established a state-of-the-art central processing hub for the region. With the support of the city, this contract will supply the valuable feedstock for a future RNG processing facility at PCR.”

To view the full press release, visit



About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond. For more information about EverGen and its products, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EVGIF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN