Investornewsbreaks Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) Updates Special Access Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mydecine Innovations

(NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) , a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder, has announced clarifications regarding its Special Access Support and Supply Program (“SASSP”). The SASSP is MYCOF's proprietary program designed to provide products and services to physicians, clinics and hospitals in Canada that are looking to treat patients through psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. According to the announcement, access to the program is available exclusively through its partner, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (“API”), pursuant to a Health Canada license granted to Dr. Raimar Loebenberg. Based on that agreement, API is able to provide patients with access to certain controlled substances, including psilocybin and MDMA. Mydecine itself does not have the ability to grant patients access to controlled substances through the program. The company noted that any previous references to the program in press release, social media or website content was not intended to promote the availability of unauthorized drugs to Canadians or suggest that those drugs have any authorized therapeutic uses in Canada.

To view the full press release, visit



About Mydecine Innovations Group

Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, prerevenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (“AI”). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006, or short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge AI and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others. For more information about the company, please visit

mydecine .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to MYCOF are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN