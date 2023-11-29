Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Schedules 2023 Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick (NASDAQ: ICLK)

is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions. The company today announced that it will hold its 2023 annual general meeting on Dec. 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ( Hong Kong time) or on Dec. 28, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. (New York time) in Hong Kong, People's Republic of China. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 29, 2023, (New York Time) are entitled to receive notice of and to attend the company's annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The notice of iClick's annual general meeting and its 2022 annual report containing the complete audited financial statements and the report of auditors for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, are available on the

investor relations

section of the company's website.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in 11 locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit

