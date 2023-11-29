Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CISO) Talatek Secures Renewed Contract With Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (“PBGC”), a federal agency tasked with protecting the retirement security of more than 33 million Americans in single-employer and multiemployer pension plans, has renewed its PBGC Office of Benefits Administration (“OBA”) Information Systems Security Risk Management Services contract with leading managed cybersecurity and compliance provider
CISO Global's (NASDAQ: CISO)
wholly owned subsidiary TalaTek. According to the update, TalaTek will continue to support the management and oversight of OBA's compliance and security requirements and its continuous monitoring program that is used to safeguard and protect PBGC's critical systems and data.“As a long-time PBGC partner, we look forward to continuing to help the agency protect its mission-critical operations and strengthen its data security,” said Baan Alsinawi, managing director of strategy and risk, CISO Global, and founder of TalaTek.“In today's cyber risk environment, it is imperative that federal agencies continuously assess their enterprise environments based on a holistic approach to risk management. We will continue to deliver best-in-class solutions enabled by our team of experts.”
About CISO Global Inc.
CISO Global, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit
