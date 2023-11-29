Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), Drake State Community College Partner Through NAFEO-Amesite Alliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, has entered a partnership with Drake State Community and Technical College. The five-year agreement will include developing customized learning platforms to meet the specific needs of the regional workforce and providing accessible, high-quality educational resources to support professional development and skills enhancement. The partnership is particularly noteworthy because Drake State is the first community college and the first higher education institution in Alabama to leverage the National Association for Equal Opportunity

in Higher Education

(“NAFEO”)-Amesite Alliance; the partnership allows the college to extend its educational reach beyond traditional classroom settings and work with regional businesses to address local workforce learning needs.

Officials from NAFEO noted that the alliance with Amesite is“yielding positive results,” particularly because it is critical for professionals to have certifications that enable them to advance economically in their careers. The organization is focused on engaging other NAFEO members, including 106 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”) and some 70 predominantly Black institutions (“PBIs”).“NAFEO, as the nation's only advocacy and membership organization for all HBCUs and predominantly Black institutions, has created an efficient and effective way of engaging the most economically significant cohort of institutions that impact workforce diversity in the United States,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“We are proud to be part of this alliance and to work with members like Drake State. This collaboration is an important step for us in Alabama. Our goal is to extend our learning solutions to NAFEO's members. This agreement with Drake State is an important part of our commitment to enhancing education through technology.”

