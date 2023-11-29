Miningnewsbreaks - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) Announces Updated Target Discovery Area Size

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has announced updated numbers regarding an unprecedented high-grade mineralized zone discovery at its PCH Ionic Clay project in Brazil. According to the announcement, the discovery indicated a total weighted average grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% total rare earth oxide across 10 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes. The updated numbers reflect that Target IV has been updated to 193 hectares, rather than the 1,702 hectares previously announced.“Appia's work with exploratory auger drilling has delivered compelling results, particularly when the 2023 auger holes PCH-AH-29 and PCH-AH-30 are included, which returned a total weighted average of over 10,000 ppm or +1% TREO over 7m of depth,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium president Stephen Burega in the press release.“Follow-up RC drilling successfully expanded the overall total depth of the high-grade mineralization to an average of approximately 19 meters across this zone, and we've observed mineralization throughout the length of all RC and auger holes. For instance, holes PCH-RC-063 with a total depth of 24m and PCH-RC-067 with a total depth of 11m, each yielded grades exceeding 24,000 ppm or 2.4% TREO and over 5,000 ppm or 0.5% MREO at the bottom of each drill hole.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp project in Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project, which is 17,551.07 hectares in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

.

