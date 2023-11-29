Karzai Calls For Inclusive Intra-Afghan Dialogue

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Ex-president Hamid Karzai wants the global fraternity to help promote an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue.

Opposing the ouster of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), he believes the world should support intra-Afghan talks for reforms in IEA policies.

In an interview with a Japanese media outlet, he asked the interim government in Kabul to reverse restrictions on girls' education.

He told Kyodo News IEA's removal was not the way forward for the war-battered nation.“We don't want conflict in this country anymore. Conflict will make things even worse.”

Even though the incumbent administration understood the imperative of talks, it would take time and preparation before the process commenced, he concluded.

