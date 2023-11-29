Pingpong Flowmore Fosters Innovative Foreign Trade Payment Services, Consolidating China's Stable Recovery In Foreign Trade

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Since the beginning of this year, overseas demand has been sluggish, compounded by uncertainties such as geopolitical conflicts, which have hampered global economic recovery. From an external perspective, China's foreign trade will continue to face pressure. Internally, rising supply chain costs and increased compliance risks for businesses have further constrained the development of China's foreign trade. In response, China has been implementing policies to stabilize foreign trade. With the release of policy dividends such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Belt and Road Initiative, China's foreign trade has maintained stability and made progress, achieving remarkable performance amid the overall downturn in global trade.

As an internationally renowned digital cross-border payment service provider, PingPong has always been committed to leveraging its resource advantages and strong digital innovation capabilities to provide comprehensive financial assistance to Chinese sellers, facilitating the sound development of China's foreign trade. By focusing on the real funding needs of small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises in the B2B sector, PingPong has introduced PingPong Flowmore(, a one-stop digital solution that focuses on ensuring smooth cross-border fund flows.







Small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises, as the main driving force behind China's foreign trade growth, have long been constrained by limited funds, lack of technology and personnel, and significant issues in payment collection and settlement. There is an urgent need for a rapid digital transformation in payment services. Traditional methods of foreign trade payment commonly suffer from high account opening thresholds, long settlement cycles, complicated payment procedures, high transaction fees, and inadequate account security. In response to these challenges, PingPong Flowmore ( focuses on the real funding needs of small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises, aiming to ensure the safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of foreign trade payment services, meeting the comprehensive financial requirements of these enterprises.

As the first cross-border payment product under a domestic company in China, PingPong Flowmore understands the importance of security and compliance in cross-border payments. Leveraging dozens of payment licenses and compliance certifications obtained by PingPong in mainland China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, and other countries and regions, PingPong Flowmore ( strictly adheres to international requirements regarding anti-fraud and anti-terrorism financing. It has built a global multilateral compliance system. Furthermore, through technological innovation and the use of cutting-edge digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, PingPong Flowmore has developed an intelligent risk control system, providing round-the-clock and uninterrupted financial security for small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises.

Moreover, based on PingPong's solid foundation built over many years, PingPong Flowmore ( has expanded its global payment services network, establishing payment channels in over 200 countries and regions, including major economies and emerging markets worldwide. Through 19 global collection accounts and 10 local collection accounts within the platform, it offers“collection and payment exchange” services in over 20 major international currencies. It also provides a fully online account opening mode with zero account opening fees and zero maintenance fees, further lowering the account opening threshold for foreign trade enterprises and enhancing their payment capabilities.

Furthermore, as an all-in-one foreign trade payment product, PingPong Flowmore ( continues to deepen the innovative application of digital technology in the field of foreign trade payments. It constantly enriches its service function matrix based on the diverse funding needs of small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises. To date, PingPong Flowmore ( has introduced innovative value-added services such as“bill collection,”“currency exchange payment,” and“supplier payment,” providing comprehensive support to Chinese foreign trade enterprises in expanding their global business and consolidating the stable recovery of China's foreign trade.