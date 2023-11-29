Brazilian President Arrives In Doha

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Doha on Wednesday evening on an official visit to the country. The Brazilian delegation was welcomed upon arrival at the Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, Qatar's ambassador to Brazil Ahmed Mohamed Ali Mohamed al-Shaibani and Brazilian ambassador to Qatar Marcelo Dantas. (QNA)

