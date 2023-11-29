Falcons Championship Continues

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) More falcons qualified on Wednesday at the pre-finals of the ongoing Al Tala'a (release of falcons to hunt a Houbara bustard bird) and Al D'aw (falcon speed race in coming back to the falconer after being released) categories at Al Gannas Qatari Society falcons championship at Marmi at the Sealine Area and Al Gannas Society Centre at Ras Laffan. This championship is considered a warmup competition and early preparation for Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.