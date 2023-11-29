Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of Uzbekistan

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and Education Above All Foundation, met yesterday with Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, the First Lady of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE). The meeting discussed many topics of mutual interest including education and cultural exchange. (QNA) PICTURE: Aisha Al-Musallam

