EAA Foundation, Gulf Times Ink Collaboration Agreement

Education Above All (EAA) Foundation that works to ensure equal access to education and to harness the power of quality education for positive, sustainable, and inclusive change and Gulf Times, the leading English newspaper of Qatar signed a collaboration agreement on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Talal Alhothal, director, Al Fakhoora Programme, EAA and Faisal Abdulhameed al–Mudahka, Editor-in-Chief, Gulf Times on the sidelines of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) at Qatar National Convention Centre . Taj Sulaiman, Director, Communication and Partnerships at EAA was also present.

Al-Mudahka said Gulf Times is happy to join hands with EAA which envisions bringing new life chances, real hope and opportunities to improve the lives of poor and marginalised children, youth and women especially in the developing world.

Al-Mudakha explained:“EAA project is really very close to my heart as it is a great initiative that reaches out to margnialised children and vulnerable communities in many countries. It is a noble gesture of upholding the great values of humanity and helping the weaker sections of the society.”

“Gulf Times is also proud to be supporting a foundation that is the brainchild of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, a long-time advocate of education. It is all the more pertinent to extend our full co-operation to EAA at this critical juncture when the Israeli occupation forces have massacred thousands of Palestinians and destroyed all the civilian infrastructure, including the UN-run Al Fakhoora school, in the besieged Gaza Strip,” he highlighted.

Alhothal said that it was "great to partner with Gulf Times" and thanked the publication for supporting the noble cause of education especially for the marginilased communities in developing countries.

“We, at EAA are glad to partner with Gulf Times, the leading English print media outlet in Qatar to spread the word about our activities in several countries around the world. We believe that this partnership will help us reach out to various communities in Qatar and beyond and help with the works of EAA to support marginalised children in various parts of the globe. We are confident that Gulf Times, with its vast network and social media platforms will be a major medium for EAA to convey the right message," added the official.

