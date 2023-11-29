Macao Youth Learn Skills From Pro Champions At Sands Golf Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands on November 22, 2023

Sands China hosted 16 youth from the Macau Junior Golf Association in late October to participate in a skills challenge with four of the sport's most elite champions: Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko, Minwoo Lee and Collin Morikawa.

The Sands Golf Day gave participating youth a unique opportunity to learn from four accomplished professional athletes with multiple golf championships:



Minjee Lee is a 10-time LPGA Tour winner, including two majors: the Evian Championship and the U.S. Women's Open. An Australian of Korean heritage, she also is Sands' first female brand ambassador.

Lydia Ko was formerly the world's number-one ranked female golfer and the youngest player to reach that milestone. The Korean-born New Zealander is a 19-time LPGA Tour winner, including two majors.

Minwoo Lee is the 2023 Macao Open champion and set a new tournament record with a four-round aggregate of 30 under par. The brother of Minjee Lee, he is a leading player in the European Tour and the Asian Tour. Collin Morikawa is a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup player, a six-time PGA Tour winner and a two-time major champion. An American of Chinese and Japanese descent, he became the first player in history to win two major championship debuts.

The Sands Golf Day featured two activities for youth to receive mentoring and instruction from the pros. In one session, the pro golfers teamed with youth to demonstrate their accuracy in long-distance shots aimed at designated targets.

In a long-putt skills challenge, four groups of youth were paired with each pro golfer to compete for either the Macau Deaf Association or Orbis Macau. Sands China donated nearly $12,500 to the two organizations, based on results of the group competition.

The Sands Golf Day marked Minjee Lee's first official event as a Sands brand ambassador . Earlier this year, Sands announced the partnership, which is aimed at showcasing the success of female champions as role models for young athletes and young women.

“I am thrilled to be part of this event to inspire young people and ignite their passion for sports, while supporting two local charities,” Lee said.“The opportunity to demonstrate and share my love for golf with junior players in Macao is a privilege on its own; seeing their enthusiasm and potential is doubly rewarding. I am grateful to Sands China for giving me this opportunity to spread joy through golf and make a positive impact on people's lives in the Macao community.”

Morikawa also has participated in other Sands youth events. In September, Sands and First Tee hosted 60 students to meet and learn from him as part of the Sands Cares Youth Empowerment Initiative , a Long Island-focused program that brings unique opportunities and uplifting experiences to local youth. The Long Island golf clinic mirrored Sands China's golf day and the company's other youth golf events. Previously, Sands China hosted a youth golf clinic with PGA Tour champion Phil Mickelson and Chinese pro golfer Li Haotong .

“We're committed to supporting the development of local sports talent and nurturing the growth of young athletes,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China.“Through these types of community events, we unite accomplished sports professionals and aspiring athletes in a unique platform for interaction and mentorship, motivating young athletes to pursue their goals with determination. We aim to help them realize their potential and contribute to the rich sporting legacy of our city.”

To learn more about Sands' focus on youth mentorship and development, read the company's latest environmental, social and governance report: .