Bayer Shares Why Growers Need A Seat At The Table

MENAFN - 3BL) What do young, global farmers want policymakers to know about the effects of climate change leading up to this month's climate talks? We asked for their own words about why growers need a seat at the table. Ana Carolina Zimmermann is a farmer advocate from Brazil, and she knows that the path to a climate smart future goes through the farm gate. She's headed to COP28 in Dubai with this message to policymakers on behalf of the farmers she knows and cares about.

Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to .

View original content here.