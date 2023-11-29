Shaping Diverse And Inclusive Teams At Kohler

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Kohler's 2022 Believing in Better Impact Report

Kohler is stronger and more innovative when we nurture what makes each of us unique, allowing everyone to bring their best self to work and achieve their highest potential.

We believe in a safe and welcoming workplace where hate and discrimination have no place-ever. We treat one another with dignity and respect and are building diverse teams that reflect our customers and communities around the world. Our Code of Ethical Conduct reinforces our commitment to fairness and providing equal opportunity in all employment-related processes and programs, because it's the right thing to do.

Our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs are managed at a senior-management level through the Executive Leadership Diversity Board (ELDB), chaired by our Chair & CEO and composed of the Kohler Leadership team and key senior leaders. The ELDB implements our DEI programs and monitors our progress toward DEI goals focused around four pillars.

KOHLER BUSINESS RESOURCE GROUPS

Kohler Business Resource Groups (BRGs) play a vital role in our DEI work at Kohler. Led by the passion of our associates, BRGs are made up of like-minded individuals from across the business and are expanding around the world. While inherently diverse, each BRG is united under a common purpose: to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Kohler BRGs enrich our culture and build community-all while making a business impact. Examples of BRG business impact include the development of recruitment and retention initiatives, business partnerships, and feedback offering meaningful cultural insights to help us see around corners. In addition, BRGs contribute to our culture through ongoing educational and training opportunities, discussion panels, featured speakers, events honoring various heritages and days of observance, and stewardship opportunities supporting the communities where we live and work.

In 2022 we established two new BRGs: Asian Resources of Kohler (ARK) and BOLD Ability.

1,527 BRG members in 2022

Each of our BRGs is led by a senior Kohler leader who serves as a liaison to Kohler management and a champion for the group. In 2022 the BRG leaders all completed our Inclusive Leader Training to better equip them to support our BRG members and associates.



ARK – Asian Resources of Kohler

BLK Catalyst – Black Support Organization

BOLD Ability – Associates With Disabilities and Their Allies

HeadsUP – Mental Health Advocates

KAVS – Kohler Alliance of Veterans and Supporters

Kohler PROUD – LGBTQIA+ Associates and Allies

Namaste – Indian Culture and Diversity Supporters

VIVA Kohler – Latino Associates and Supporters

Women@Work – Female Associates and Their Allies YPK – Young Professionals of Kohler

SUPPORTING THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PFLAG

Partnering with our KOHLER Original Recipe Chocolates business, the Kohler PROUD BRG developed Facets of Love, a limitededition collection of rainbow chocolates available during Pride Month. Proceeds from every Facets of Love Pride Collection purchase were donated to PFLAG, an organization dedicated to help build and support a safer and more inclusive environment for family, friends, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

2022 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX

Kohler continues to improve our corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality. In our latest recognition from the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) administered by the Human Rights Campaign, we received 90 out of 100 points, earning the highest ratings for our work on antidiscrimination policies, benefits for same-sex spouses and transgender people, and respectful workplace training. The rating is a testament to the work of our associate-led BRG, Kohler PROUD, which continues to promote an inclusive organization by identifying opportunities for representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Kohler is pleased to share the addition of gender affirming care and domestic partner coverage which was put into place on January 1.

KOHLER REYNOSA PLANT LACTATION ROOM INAUGURATION

The Kohler Reynosa, Mexico, plant created the first lactation room within all Kohler Latin America plants in 2022. This project was endorsed by the facility's top leaders and now offers nursing mothers an opportunity to breastfeed comfortably in a private and peaceful space while in the office. Open to all women, this lactation room will help offer a better work-life balance for our associates.

CONTINUING DIALOGUE ON DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

In 2022 over 1,000 women from across the globe, along with their male and nonbinary allies, came together for the premier Kohler Women's Leadership Summit, an inclusive forum to promote the professional and personal growth of women. The event was proposed by a group of women from the BLK Catalyst BRG and later led by a team of Kohler associates from various BRGs to ensure representation and perspectives from all groups. The summit included a curated lineup of speakers in dialogue with Laura Kohler, along with seminars, results-driven tools, and networking events. The event included the following workshops, designed to empower women to achieve their full potential so they can lead boldly at work and in their communities:



The Role of Authenticity in Creativity

Staying Positive in Challenging Times

Showing Up Authentically Ask for More: Strategic Negotiation for Professionals

Global Women's Leadership Summit

28 speakers presented on topics to promote professional and personal growth of women

>1K women attended the premier Kohler Women's Leadership Summit

17 countries represented at the virtual summit

TRAINING AND AWARENESS

In 2022 Kohler launched a DEI training module called Inclusive Leader Training as part of our Bold Leader Development Series program. Approximately 160 people leaders attended the training during the year, which will continue to be given to all U.S.-based people leaders through 2024. The four-hour, in-person training session includes robust action planning, meaningful discussions, opportunities for reflection, thought-provoking videos, and case study exercises designed to expose bias, educate on microaggressions, and inspire change.

SUPPORTING OUR ASSOCIATES DURING TIMES OF NEED

Listening to our associates and acting on their feedback is a critical part of our overall workplace culture strategy. Continuing to stay connected to our associates, especially when tragedy of any kind happens, is what supports an inclusive culture. After the hate-related shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2022, Kohler's DEI team and Kohler PROUD BRG, in partnership with our employee assistance program, conducted a listening session, inviting all associates to join the call and share how they were coping with the event. Kohler leaders offered support for associates, and participants discussed ways to respond to associate needs.

PAY EQUITY

Holding Ourselves Accountable

Kohler Co.'s global pay philosophy, principles, and consistent implementation produce fair and equitable pay for our associates. We analyze pay equity by comparing associates in the same job category, job grade, and location in major countries of operation. We use the data to identify potential adjustments to be incorporated into our annual performance and compensation review process, which ensures pay equity across different groups.

Pay Equity Around the World

We seek to ensure associates of different genders are paid the same for similar job responsibilities, and our practices are creating gender pay-equity across the globe. In 2022 we completed a pay-equity analysis in our largest locations, covering almost 90% of Kohler associates globally. Our audit confirmed that we do not have systemic pay differences across gender or across both gender and ethnicity in the United States. We know that we have work to do to ensure equity within compensation in all countries of operation and are continually expanding our pay-equity audits to new markets. We're also focused on eliminating bias, increasing transparency in pay practices, and ensuring objectivity in rewarding compensation for our associates.

Read the full 2022 Kohler Believing in Better Impact Report here.