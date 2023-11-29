Albertsons Brings Food Waste Full Circle

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Progressive Grocer .

By Emily Crowe.

Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos ., has made it a personal and business imperative to figure out the best ways to contain food waste. Long took the stage at Grocery Impact in Orlando to discuss why food waste initiatives are good for both business and society.

See full article on Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .