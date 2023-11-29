Ekō Solutions Fireside Chat Series: Meet Peter Rodriguez, Ekō Solutions President

(MENAFN- 3BL) Hello – I'm Stephanie Conzelman, Stakeholder Engagement Director with Land Betterment. We are excited to share the fourth interview in the five-part series titled, “Meet the ekō Solutions Management Team.”
In the previous episodes, we had the opportunity to get to know three senior members of the ekō team - Stetson Schaible, General Manager, Josh Caleau, Finance Administrator and Alex Hutcheson, Technical Team Lead. These are the guys who are driving ekō Solutions forward every day.
Recently, I met with Peter Rodriguez, President of ekō Solutions and we spoke about why his team is poised to continue innovating at ekō Solutions and taking the Company to new levels.
Pete spoke about how invaluable it is that this team has a breadth of knowledge and experience. He said,“We try to bring in folks who will challenge one another. So, when we walk into new building situations, someone on the team will most likely have encountered a particular building situation that is unique to this project. Someone somewhere on our team has delt with the situation before. We can create just about anything and at this point we are making the custom projects repeatable and scalable.”
VIEW THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE
ekō Solutions, a division of Land Betterment a Certified B Corporation, is rapidly growing and now offers a full array of dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.
With growth it is so important to have the right team in place in order to move the Company forward in the smartest possible way. We have an amazing and capable team ready to bring our innovative up-cycled shipping container dwellings to market.
Our final interview in the series will air in December and will feature Kirk Taylor, Land Betterment's Co-Founder. He will speak about Land Betterment's mission of fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation and how ekō Solutions ties into this.
To learn more about ekō Solutions' products, visit –
About ekō Solutions
ekō Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc and connect with ekō Solutions on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .
About Land Betterment Corporation
Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment or connect with the Company on Facebook , X and LinkedIn .
Contacts:
Mark LaVerghetta
317.537.0492 ext. 0
Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance
...
Stephanie Conzelman
207.205.0790
Stakeholder Engagement Director
...
Zak Owens
Fleur de Lis Communications
502.386.5704
...
MENAFN29112023007202015466ID1107510710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.