Delhi Govt To Notify Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme Today. Here's How It Will Affect Commuters

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Wednesday said the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi will notify its 'Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023' later today.

The scheme introduces the nation's first-ever aggregator scheme exclusively tailored for premium buses and calls for a modal shift in public transportation. The buses that will come to be a part of the initiative will have exceptional quality, comfort, and reliability, and will lead to a reduction in congestion and air pollution, the government said Read | Tata Technologies IPO allotment finalised: GMP, subscription details, steps to check Tata Tech IPO allotment statusThe scheme defines a \"Premium Bus\" as any full-AC luxury public bus having a seating capacity of no less than nine passengers, pre-reserved reclining seats, and equipped with Wifi, GPS, and CCTV, the statement said scheme stipulates that the 'onboarded' bus must not be more than three years old, in case the bus is CNG, and the buses joining the service after January 1, 2025, must be electric is how the scheme is going to affect commuters:

Under the scheme, only pre-booked digital ticketing will be permissible, with no physical tickets issued. All charges from passengers are to be collected exclusively through electronic or digital payment modes Read | Bharti Airtel stock breaches ₹1,000 mark for first time; m-cap nears ₹6 lakh croreIn addition to ensuring the safety and security of the passengers, the scheme will encourage aggregators and delivery service providers to adopt electric vehicles for their services to reduce air pollution in the national capital scheme paves the way for the inclusion of bike taxis as service providers and mandates that the aggregators onboard electric two-wheelers for passenger transport service Read | UNLF, banned armed group of Manipur, signs peace accord: 'A historic milestone'The scheme will ensure timely and effective redressal of the riders' grievances on receipt of any complaint concerning the ride or the driver or the condition of the vehicle. The concerns raised by the rider can be reported within 24 hours of the ride being availed the complaint registered with the grievance redressal centre is criminal in nature, then the concerned driver will be off-boarded from the aggregator till the issue is resolved Read | Lemon Tree Hotels president Vikramjit Singh resignsThe scheme implements a zero-tolerance policy on the use of drugs or alcohol applicable to any driver. The aggregator will immediately off-board such driver and the suspension will last till the investigation by the aggregator scheme ensures that the passenger vehicles are installed with a Certified Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System with panic buttons relevant to a Public Service Vehicle the scheme placement of a fire extinguisher, disabled child lock mechanism, and enabled manual override for the central locking system are mandatory.

MENAFN29112023007365015876ID1107510693