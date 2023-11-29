Education Key Part Of NITI Aayog's Vision 2047 Paper, Says CEO BVR Subrahmanyam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Making India a global provider of education is a part of the 'Vision 2047' document that NITI Aayog is preparing, chief executive of the federal policy think tank BVR Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday.\"NITI Aayog is preparing a vision document for 2047 and education has a separate role in it. One of the important points is that by 2047 we aim to have half a million foreign students in India. We should become a global provider of education by improving our quality, brand value and our rankings which are globally recognized,” industry body FICCI said, quoting Subrahmanyam, who was speaking at a higher-education summit NITI Aayog organised in the capital said the vision document for India to become a developed economy of about $30 trillion by 2047 will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, news agency PTI reported. The draft 'Vision India @2047' document will outline the institutional and structural changes and reforms needed for the country to become a developed nation by 2047, the report said highlighted that since states are fiscally stressed, funds for opening new universities will have to come from the private sector. He said there was a need to create more educational cities in India and urged the private sector to expand the higher-education ecosystem in the country and attract more international students India while also encouraging Indian students to study in India.“We need to be more innovative in the higher-education sector. We need to focus on revamping the educational system so that students are industry-ready,” the FICCI statement said, quoting Subrahmanyam also said universities will have to embrace artificial intelligence in a big way to stay relevant and competitive.

