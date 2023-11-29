Dubai Hosts Critical Climate Summit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The COP28 summit, a major global meeting focused on tackling global warming, kicks off this Thursday in Dubai.



Leaders, activists, experts, and scientists from around the world are attending. They aim to find solutions to the climate crisis.



This is the 28th Conference of the Parties for the UN's climate change group. It has a big goal: to guide its 198 members towards a safer climate future.



Important leaders from various countries will be there. They will focus on climate action on December 1 and 2.



This part of the summit is called the Global Climate Action Summit. Here, they will start discussions that will continue behind closed doors.



In the final days, high-level political decisions will be made. These will shape the final outcome of the summit.







The main topics are critical. They include phasing out fossil fuels and finding money for a fair transition.



Keeping the global warming target is also key. This is hard because trust in government promises is low, especially between rich countries and the Global South.



Experts in climate diplomacy think this meeting is very important. A recent UN report shows current climate actions are not enough.



They don't meet the safe levels scientists recommend. The findings of this report will be a big topic in Dubai.

Hundreds of Events

Many non-political leaders will also be in Dubai. They include environmental and business leaders.



The meeting has grown from just being about politics. Now, it's a mix of a trade fair and a political event.



There will be hundreds of events, like forums and discussions. These will attract thousands of people.



A controversy this year is about the UAE hosting the meeting. Sultan al Yaber, who leads COP28, is involved.



Critics worry about biased outcomes. They point to reports of Al Yaber seeking oil and gas deals.



The event is in Dubai, known for oil, gas, and tourism. This setting adds to the discussions on climate and energy.

